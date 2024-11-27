Hot News :

Elders and Youth Cast Votes in Berseba for 2024 Elections.

Berseba: Elders and young people in Berseba have shown up in significant numbers to cast their votes in the 2024 Presidential and National Assembly elections. Presiding officers at two polling stations in the ?Karas Region reported a steady turnout of voters from both age groups.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Claudine Eiseba, the presiding officer at the Kaisti Gubeb Combined School polling station, confirmed that the voting process began smoothly with no issues encountered. She noted that the first voter was an elderly woman and expressed satisfaction with the overall voter turnout. Similarly, Gilbert Frederick, presiding officer at the Berseba community hall polling station, reported a smooth process and observed a notable presence of elderly voters.

First-time voter Emmerencia Fredericks, aged 19, expressed her enthusiasm for participating in the electoral process, highlighting her desire for job creation as a key motivator for her vote. Former Berseba constituency councillor Dawid Boois encouraged
the community to continue turning out in large numbers, observing the excitement among voters and the efficient, calm nature of the voting process.

Local authority councillor Felicia Motinga commended the young voters’ participation and noted the influx of people from nearby farms. She remarked that the current voter turnout seemed higher compared to previous elections. The Berseba constituency is equipped with 10 fixed polling stations and eight mobile teams, with polling stations scheduled to close at 21h00.

