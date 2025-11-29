Diaz, Jackson Strike Late as Bayern Denies St. Pauli in Bundesliga

Hot News :

Engodi Constituency Election Results Announced

Oshikoto: The Electoral Commission of Namibia has released the final results of the 2025 Regional Council election for the Engodi Constituency in the Oshikoto Region.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the Swapo Party’s candidate, Shikokola Saara Ndahepuluka, secured a decisive victory with 4,172 votes. The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) candidate, Onesmus Kornelius Kandiwapa, garnered 270 votes.



A total of 4,482 votes were cast in the election, determining the representation for the Engodi Constituency in the Oshikoto Region.

