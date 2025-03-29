Newly Appointed Governors Pledge to Enhance Service Delivery Across Regions



Omusati Region: A crocodile was euthanised by Ministry of Environment officials on Saturday after it attacked a man in the Etaka dam in the Omusati Region. Ministry of Environment spokesperson Ndeshipanda Hamunyela confirmed the incident, stating that a man from Epalela village in the Onesi Constituency was attacked after he followed the animal into the dam.





According to Namibia Press Agency, preliminary investigations revealed that the crocodile had been struck by a vehicle and was subsequently surrounded by a crowd of people who proceeded to touch it, take photos, and record videos. ‘This behaviour is not acceptable and is against the Policy on Human Wildlife Conflict Management. The crocodile then retreated into the water and was followed by one of the community members, leading to him being bitten on his right arm,’ Hamunyela said.





She said the ministry strongly urges the public to refrain from approaching or touching wild animals, particularly predators. ‘If left undisturbed the crocodile, even after the vehicle collision, would likely not have posed an immediate threat to the public,’ Hamunyela emphasised. She urged members of the public to contact the relevant authorities for assistance in capturing wild animals instead of approaching them.





Hamunyela further stressed that the Human Wildlife Conflict policy discourages negligence in handling wildlife incidents and could deny compensation under the self-reliance scheme if it is found that affected parties were negligent in handling wild animals. Onesi Constituency Councillor Festus Petrus confirmed that the crocodile was struck by a taxi early on Saturday and that the incident drew a large crowd. He reiterated the presence of crocodiles in the Etaka dam and cautioned residents to avoid the dam.

