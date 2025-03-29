Newly Appointed Governors Pledge to Enhance Service Delivery Across Regions



Oniipa: Olukonda Constituency Councillor Phillemon Ndjambula has called on communities affected by flooding to register with the relevant authorities so they can be assisted. Ndjambula said this during a community meeting held at Oniipa on Saturday, stating that they should register at the Olukonda Constituency office, traditional authorities, and the Oniipa Town Council. He said that once the communities register, assistance will be sourced from the relevant authorities.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ndjambula reported that heavy rain over the past few days has led to flooding, affecting several households within the constituency, especially at Okakwiyu settlement, Etambo, Okantyole, Onethindi, and Okaloko. The councillor also emphasized that people should not blame the authorities, as they were warned not to settle in flood-prone areas. “Let us not blame the authorities, let us instead find ways to address this situation,” he said.





Oniipa Mayor, Augustus Jafet, reported that 110 households in the town have been recorded as being affected, and they are trying their best to assist the victims. “We have written reports to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Oshikoto Regional Council for assistance,” he said.





The Chief Regional Officer of the Oshikoto Regional Council, Christella Mwenyo, stated that they have asked all 11 constituencies to inform them of how many communities in their area are affected by flooding so they can forward a final report to the Office of the Prime Minister. In the meantime, the regional council will try to assist with the limited resources at their disposal.

