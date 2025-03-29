Newly Appointed Governors Pledge to Enhance Service Delivery Across Regions



Keetmanshoop: Kharas Governor, Aletha Frederick, has urged stakeholders in her region to stand together in order to protect vulnerable children. Frederick made the call during the inaugural stakeholder meeting for the establishment of the regional childcare and protection forum, at Keetmanshoop on Friday. The forum is spearheaded by the Gender Equality and Social Welfare Division in the ||Kharas Regional Council.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the governor said the establishment of the forum is not merely a formality but is a vital step towards creating an inclusive platform where stakeholders can collaborate effectively to address the challenges faced by children in the region. ‘As the chairperson of this forum, I am deeply committed to ensuring that every child in our region receives the protection, care, and support they deserve,’ Frederick said.





The forum will serve as an educational platform for stakeholders to share knowledge on child protection laws, available services, and best practices that have proven effective in other regions. Frederick encouraged participants to participate actively in the discussions to establish a robust framework for children’s rights.





‘Your insights are invaluable as we work together to establish a robust regional childcare and protection forum that will champion the rights of children throughout our region. Let us embark on this journey together and with determination and hope for a brighter future for all children in our care,’ she stressed.





The governor said the establishment of the forum is guided by the Child Care and Protection Act No. 3 of 2015, a framework that ensures that all children are afforded protection, care, and management regardless of their circumstances. “The act emphasises our collective responsibility to create an environment where every child can thrive free from harm,’ said Frederick.

