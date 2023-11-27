Epukiro All-Stars Clinch Victory at Murirua-Kaaheke Memorial Football Tournament

Windhoek, Namibia – The Epukiro All-Stars football team from Omaheke emerged as champions in the Mannfredt 'Molaiks' Murirua-Kaaheke memorial tournament, held over the weekend in Windhoek.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), The team triumphed against the Okakarara All-Stars from Otjozondjupa in the final match on Sunday. The tournament, which began at Khomasdal Stadium on Saturday, featured 10 all-star teams from the Omaheke, Kunene, and Otjozondjupa districts. The event was part of the Namibia Rural Sports Development Federation (NRSDF) tournaments, showcasing significant talent and competition. In the opening match, Okondjatu's young team from Otjozondjupa defeated Kunene's Epupa All-Stars 4-2. Okakarara All-Stars marked a strong return to the NRSDF events with a 5-1 victory over Opuwo All-Stars. Other matches saw Sesfontein All-Stars from Kunene losing 4-0 to Omaheke's Otjinene team, and Otjituuo All-Stars facing a defeat against Omongua All-Stars.

The quarter-finals featured Epukiro winning against Ovitoto 2-1, while Otjinene secured a victory over Omongua with a single goal. The semi-finals saw Okakarara defeating Okondjatu 2-0 in the first semi-final. Epukiro showcased their prowess by edging out Otjinene with a solitary goal. In the final, Epukiro clinched the championship with a 1-0 win against Okakarara. As winners, Epukiro All-Stars were awarded N.dollars 14,000, while Okakarara received N.dollars 7,000 as runners-up. Semi-finalists Okondjatu and Otjinene each received N.dollars 3,500.

Kumbee Ngakuzevi, head of the NRSDF, informed Nampa on Monday that netball matches scheduled for the weekend were canceled due to the unavailability of stadiums. He highlighted that the tournament honored the late Mannfredt 'Molaiks' Murirua-Kaaheke, a revered figure in Namibian football management who passed away in 2001. Murirua-Kaaheke, remembered for his influence on football prodigies and support for grassroots sports, had served as president of the Kambekura Football Association.