eXp Realty Expands Into Two New European Markets and Plans a Third, Marking a Significant Year of Global Growth

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), celebrated its expansion into two key European markets, Romania and the Netherlands, and announced its planned entry into Luxembourg, marking a powerful close to a year of purposeful, high-impact global growth.

These launches bring eXp’s 2025 international expansion total to seven countries, including earlier entries into Peru, Ecuador, Türkiye, South Korea, and Japan. An anticipated entry into Luxembourg will further expand this footprint once completed. Each market reflects eXp’s focused approach to global growth, targeting agent-led environments where demand for innovation, mobility, and ownership is rising. Rather than expanding for presence, eXp continues to enter countries where its platform can deliver immediate value for agents.

“We’ve had real momentum this year. eXp International brought in $104.6M in revenue through Q3, up 74 percent compared to the same period last year, and we’re seeing that energy show up in these expansions,” said Felix Bravo, Managing Director, eXp Realty International. “Each of these markets tells a different story, but together, they signal where the industry is going. Agents are demanding more than commissions and training. They want mobility, scalability, ownership, global reach, and relevance. eXp is building the infrastructure and tools to lead where real estate is going next. That’s what these launches represent.”

The markets were chosen for their agent potential, appetite for innovation, and clear alignment with eXp’s platform. That strategy is already delivering results: some of this year’s launches having onboarded over 100 agents in the first 30 days, with some welcome events drawing 400–500 attendees, demonstrating eXp’s rising influence and global network effect.

“These aren’t markets we had to convince, they came looking for a better way to build. That tells us everything we need to know,” said Adam Day, International Expansion Leader – Europe. “In each of these countries, we’ve partnered with people who understand their markets deeply and see how eXp’s model fits what agents actually need. That’s what sets this wave of expansion apart. We’re launching where there’s already demand, leadership, and alignment with how we operate. That’s why these countries are seeing real traction from day one.”

This worldwide momentum is backed by proprietary eXp tools designed by agents, for agents, to meet the realities of a truly global business. LYVVE™ , eXp’s AI-native international property search platform, connects agents and consumers across nearly 30 countries, offering real-time visibility, direct communication, and seamless discovery across borders. Alongside it, eXp’s in-house global referral network enables agents to move opportunities with ease. These are not off-the-shelf solutions; they’re purpose-built innovations designed for the realities of a global, agent-led future.

Agents ready to expand their business and operate without borders can visit https://exprealty.international .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 83,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding international expansion, the availability of equity ownership programs, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4077899-a7d3-47bf-b448-de2ab339691e

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9594712