Falcon Executive Aviation Announces Dubai’s First Fully Private Terminal Built for Helicopters, Private Jets, and Next-Generation eVTOL Mobility

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Falcon Executive Aviation, part of Alex Group Investment, announced during the Dubai Airshow the development of a new fully private multi-modal FBO terminal in Dubai designed from the ground up to become the city’s primary hub for helicopter services and future eVTOL operations.

This project establishes Falcon as the UAE’s first operator to fully integrate private jet, helicopter, and eVTOL services within a single private aviation gateway unlocking a new era of urban air mobility for Dubai.

Constructed on a 6,380 sqm plot, the terminal is engineered as an ultra-private facility with direct Helipad and Vertiport access, enabling immediate helicopter and eVTOL arrivals, departures, and inter-emirate transfers.

This new facility is designed to offer a smooth and rapid mobility experience, where travellers can land by private jet, clear customs privately, and continue their journey by helicopter or transition directly to future eVTOL services for fast point-to-point travel across Dubai. The development will also include luxury amenities such as high-end retail, private banking, commercial spaces, and dedicated VIP lounges, all created to support a premium, efficient vertical-mobility ecosystem.

Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment, stated: “This terminal marks a decisive shift in Dubai’s aviation future. For the first time, private jet operations, helicopter services, and next generation eVTOL mobility will operate under one fully private gateway. We are building the largest helipad facility in the UAE, not as an addition, but as a foundation for the region’s future air mobility network. This project is the beginning of a new chapter for aviation in Dubai.”

