Farmer Released on Bail for Alleged Crocodile Possession in Otjozondjupa Region.

Osire: A commercial farmer, arrested for allegedly possessing a crocodile without a permit on his farm near Osire in the Otjozondjupa Region, has been released on bail. The Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court set the bail at N.dollars 20,000 for 39-year-old Jansen van Rensburg.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Van Rensburg appeared before Magistrate Immanuel Udjombala on Friday. He faces charges of illegal hunting of a crocodile, keeping protected game without a permit, and transporting the reptile without a valid permit. Authorities discovered the crocodile alive at Osonjiva Hunting Safari farm in the Osire area on Thursday.

During the court proceedings, Magistrate Udjombala informed Van Rensburg of his legal rights, including the option to hire a lawyer, apply for state-funded legal aid, or represent himself. Van Rensburg chose to engage a private lawyer. The case has been postponed to 17 February 2025 to allow for further police investigations.

Public prosecutor Joas Neemwatya represented the State. It is
suspected that Van Rensburg may have hunted two crocodiles at an undisclosed location, with an estimated value of N.dollars 180,000. However, only one crocodile has been recovered so far from an earth dam on his farm. Police investigations are ongoing.

