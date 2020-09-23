Farmers workshop starts in Otumbonde

In efforts to improve production, farmers at Otumbonde farm held an information sharing workshop on Wednesday in the Epukiro Constituency of the Omaheke Region.

The two-day event, organised by Otumbonde Waterpoint Committee, is primarily aimed at educating farmers on a poisonous plant popularly known as ‘Gifblaar’, which is common in Otumbonde area.

In an interview with Nampa on here on Wednesday, Katuzemba Tjiroze, who is the committee’s spokesperson, said farmers lose livestock almost every year during this period due to poisonous plants.

‘This a big concern and we have invited experts from various agricultural stakeholders to come and share their skills with us,’ Tjiroze said, adding that farmers from Otjimanangombe, Eiseb block, Ovituua, Otjimati, Ozombouvapa and Okatuuo are expected to attend the workshop as they too are affected by the poisonous plant.

The spokesperson further added that topics such as farming techniques, livestock health, feeding programs for different seasons, rangeland utilization and rehabilitation, cultivated pastures, fodder crop production and processing will be covered at the workshop.

Otumbonde is located about 70 kilometres east of Epukiro Post No.3.

Source: Namibia Press Agency