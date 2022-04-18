Father rapes his child

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has arrested a 34 year old suspect who raped his boy child in Okongo in the Ohangwena.

The suspect was arrested at Onandjushwi village in Hangwena region.

A weekend crime report issued on Monday by NamPol said the suspect allegedly raped his biological minor boy on several occasions between March and Apri 2022.

In March 2022 at Epangwe village the suspect was left alone with the toddler (age unknown) while the mother went to Okongo and had sexual intercourse with the victim.

The report said upon returning the same day, the mother noticed that the toddler was not sitting and walking properly and upon checking, it was discovered that the victim had bruises around the anus, however since the victim cannot speak yet, the mother did not suspect anything.

However, the report indicated that on 12 April 2022, while the mother, victim and suspect were sleeping on the same bed, the victim (baby) started crying, noting that when the mother woke up she found the suspect allegedly busy having anal sex with the victim.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Eenhana court on Tuesday

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman from Otjituuo in the Otjozondjupa Region was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old suspect on 12 April 2022.

The report said the suspect allegedly forcefully removed the victim’s underwear and had sexual intercourse without her consent while she was sleeping.

The suspect was arrested and investigations into the matters continue, the report said.

In Oshana Region, a 14-year-old female from Okatope village was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old male suspect in March 2022 at an unknown time.

The report said the suspect is a neighbour of the victim and has not been arrested and police investigation continues.

In the same region, a 42-year-old female was allegedly raped at Uuthilindindi village on 13 April 2022 by an unknown male suspect.

The report said the victim was coming from cuca shops with her female friend and was grappled by the suspect who followed them from behind, beefier forcefully removed her underwear and had sexual intercourse without her consent.

No arrest was made and Police investigation continues.

In addition, a 19-year-old female was allegedly raped by a male suspect age unknown in Otjomuise in the Khomas Region on Sunday.

The report indicated that the incident happen at about 05h00 when the suspect drove from Herero location with intentions to drop off the victim in Khomasdal, however the suspect change routes and drove to Otjomuise where he dragged the victim in a certain house, threatened her with a big knife before having sexual intercourse without her consent.

“ The suspect ordered the victim to bend down so that he can have sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent' it noted.

No arrest was made and Police investigation continues.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency