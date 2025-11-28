Trump and Maduro Engage in Phone Call Amid Tensions



Gibeon: The Electoral Commission of Namibia on Thursday announced the final 2025 Local Authority Election results for the Gibeon Local Authority in the Hardap Region. The results determine the allocation of five council seats based on the votes cast by the local electorate.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the results are as follows: Swapo Party received 741 votes, securing three council seats. The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) garnered 383 votes, earning them two council seats. The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) obtained 125 votes but did not secure any seats. A total of 1,249 votes were cast in this election, reflecting the active participation of the local community in determining their representation in the local authority.

