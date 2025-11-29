Diaz, Jackson Strike Late as Bayern Denies St. Pauli in Bundesliga



Nkurenkuru: The Electoral Commission of Namibia on Saturday announced the final results of the 2025 Regional Council elections for the Nkurenkuru, Ncamagoro, and Ncuncuni constituencies in the Kavango West Region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, in the Nkurenkuru constituency, Tenga Fillipus Ndara of the Swapo Party secured victory with 2,418 votes, while Kandjamba Naomi Nankali Rebbeka from Affirmative Repositioning (AR) received 426 votes. A total of 46 ballots were rejected in this constituency.





In Ncamagoro, Rengi Thomas Kavau of the Swapo Party emerged victorious with 998 votes, surpassing Chimbango Domingo Frans of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) who garnered 83 votes. There were 16 rejected ballots in this constituency.





For the Ncuncuni constituency, the Independent Candidate (IC) Naiteta Michael won with 1,179 votes. Nseu Leopoldine from Swapo received 723 votes, and Muronga Elizabeth Nanzamba of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) obtained 50 votes. The constituency had 45 rejected ballots.

