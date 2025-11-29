Hot News :

Diaz, Jackson Strike Late as Bayern Denies St. Pauli in Bundesliga

Final Election Results Announced for Otjinene Constituency, Otjozondjupa Region

Swapo Party Secures Victory in Grootfontein Constituency Elections

Two Truck Drivers Die Instantly in Collision on Otjiwarongo Kalkfeld Road

Final Election Results Announced for Okakarara Constituency in Otjozondjupa Region

Swapo Reclaims Dominance in Windhoek as Opposition Vote Splits

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Final Election Results Announced for Kavango West Region

Share This Article:


Nkurenkuru: The Electoral Commission of Namibia on Saturday announced the final results of the 2025 Regional Council elections for the Nkurenkuru, Ncamagoro, and Ncuncuni constituencies in the Kavango West Region.



According to Namibia Press Agency, in the Nkurenkuru constituency, Tenga Fillipus Ndara of the Swapo Party secured victory with 2,418 votes, while Kandjamba Naomi Nankali Rebbeka from Affirmative Repositioning (AR) received 426 votes. A total of 46 ballots were rejected in this constituency.



In Ncamagoro, Rengi Thomas Kavau of the Swapo Party emerged victorious with 998 votes, surpassing Chimbango Domingo Frans of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) who garnered 83 votes. There were 16 rejected ballots in this constituency.



For the Ncuncuni constituency, the Independent Candidate (IC) Naiteta Michael won with 1,179 votes. Nseu Leopoldine from Swapo received 723 votes, and Muronga Elizabeth Nanzamba of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) obtained 50 votes. The constituency had 45 rejected ballots.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.