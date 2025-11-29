Diaz, Jackson Strike Late as Bayern Denies St. Pauli in Bundesliga



Okakarara: The Electoral Commission of Namibia announced the final results of the 2025 Regional Council elections for the Okakarara Constituency and its local authority council in the Otjozondjupa Region on Friday night.





According to Namibia Press Agency, in the Local Authority election, the Okakarara Residence Association Fighting for Development (ORAFD) secured the highest number of votes with a total of 1,325. They were followed by the National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO) with 434 votes and the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) with 613 votes. Other parties such as the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) and Swapo Party garnered 82 and 406 votes, respectively. The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) received 25 votes, while Swanu collected 95 votes. In total, 2,930 votes were counted in the Okakarara Local Authority election.





In the Regional Council election, Bethold Tjaverua of the PDM emerged as the leading candidate with 3,674 votes. Abrosius Mundjindjiri from NUDO followed with 2,043 votes. Swapo’s Vincent Karokohe received 1,474 votes. Among the independent candidates, Othniel Tjikuua led with 810 votes, while Florence Ndinda and Samuel Upora received 63 and 64 votes, respectively. Zet Tjiuiju from IPC secured 70 votes. Across the Regional Council election, a total of 8,218 votes were counted, with 57 ballots rejected.

