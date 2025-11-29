Diaz, Jackson Strike Late as Bayern Denies St. Pauli in Bundesliga



Otjinene: The Electoral Commission of Namibia on Friday announced the final 2025 Regional Council Election results for the Otjinene Constituency in the Omaheke Region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the results show that the National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO) candidate, Eben-Ezer Kauapirura, garnered the most votes with a total of 1,990. Following him was the Swapo Party candidate, Raphael Nicholas Karuaihe, who received 975 votes.





Independent Candidate Issaskar Pejarukani Hiakaere secured 243 votes, while the Popular Democratic Movement’s Dave Rukeeveni Ndjavera received 331 votes. The Independent Patriots for Change candidate, Mervin Kaupasaneua Tuaire, obtained 52 votes.





The election saw a total of 3,591 votes counted, with 20 ballots rejected. These results reflect the competitive political landscape in the Otjinene Constituency.

