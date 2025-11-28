Trump and Maduro Engage in Phone Call Amid Tensions



Mariental: The Electoral Commission of Namibia has released the final results for the 2025 Local Authority Elections in the Mariental Local Authority, situated in the Hardap Region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the results show that the Swapo Party emerged as the leading party with a total of 2,223 votes. The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) followed with 1,588 votes, and the Mariental Residents Association (MRA) secured 411 votes. Other parties such as the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), and Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) received 167, 61, and 8 votes, respectively.





The seat allocation process resulted in Swapo and LPM each obtaining three seats, while the Mariental Residents Association secured one seat. The IPC, PDM, and RDP did not manage to secure any seats on the council. A total of 4,458 votes were cast in this election for the seven available council seats.

