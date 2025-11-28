

Hong kong: Firefighting, rescue, and search operations were completed at 10:18 a.m. on Friday following a devastating fire in a residential area, as announced by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po has resulted in 128 fatalities. Chris Tang Ping-keung, the secretary for security of the HKSAR government, stated that further casualties may be discovered as police commence their investigation at the scene. Approximately 200 residents remain unaccounted for.





The extensive emergency response involved 391 fire engine sorties, 185 ambulance sorties, and the deployment of 2,311 fire and ambulance personnel. Among those responding, twelve firefighters sustained injuries, and Ho Wai-ho of the Sha Tin Fire Station lost his life in the line of duty, as reported by Andy Yeung Yan-kin, the director of Fire Services of the HKSAR government.

