

Rio de janeiro: Flamengo and Cruzeiro are jointly leading the Brazilian Serie A championship after the latest round of matches held on Sunday. Both teams have accumulated 37 points, showcasing their strong performance in the current season.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Flamengo has played 17 matches, securing 11 wins, 4 draws, and only 2 losses, with 31 goals scored and 7 conceded. Cruzeiro, having played one more match than Flamengo, also boasts 11 wins and 4 draws but has suffered 3 losses, scoring 30 goals and conceding 11. Both teams stand at the top of the table due to their impressive records.

Palmeiras follows closely in third place with 33 points from 16 matches, achieving 10 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses. Meanwhile, Bahia and Mirassol are in fourth and fifth places, with 29 and 28 points, respectively. Bahia has secured 8 wins, 5 draws, and 3 losses, while Mirassol has 7 wins, 7 draws, and 2 losses.

In the mid-table standings, Bragantino, Botafogo, and Sao Paulo are in sixth, seventh, and eigh

th positions, respectively. Bragantino has collected 27 points from 18 matches, Botafogo has 26 points from 16 matches, and Sao Paulo has 25 points from 18 matches.

The bottom of the table sees Sport Recife struggling, having failed to secure a win in 16 matches, resulting in 6 draws and 10 losses with only 9 goals scored and 25 conceded, leaving them at the last position with 6 points. Juventude and Fortaleza are also in the relegation zone, with 11 and 15 points, respectively.