Former Police Officer Fit to Stand Trial for Son’s Murder



Moscow: The Windhoek High Court has ruled that former police officer Lucia Boois is fit to stand trial for the alleged murder of her one-year-old son in January 2023 in Keetmanshoop.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Boois, 36, is accused of murdering Alejandro Boois and burying his body in a shallow grave on Farm Buchholtzbrunn near Bethanie. It is alleged that she stabbed the baby 15 times.

Judge Philanda Christiaan stated that a psychiatric evaluation diagnosed Boois with borderline personality disorder. However, the judge found that despite this diagnosis, Boois understands the court proceedings and can properly instruct her legal representation.

Judge Christiaan further ruled that while Boois was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the alleged crime, this condition did not prevent her from understanding that her actions were wrong. “The accused’s mental condition, though abnormal, does not reach the threshold of legal incapacity; criminal responsibility remains intact. However, the prese

nce of a diminished level of control due to her mental state may be considered as a mitigating factor during sentencing. Accordingly, the court finds that the accused is both fit to stand trial and criminally accountable,” the judge explained.

The State is represented by Deputy Prosecutor General Antonia Verhoeff. Boois is representing herself. The matter has been postponed to 20 May 2025 for the scheduling of trial dates.