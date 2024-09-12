Four metal scrap dealers closed in Lubango



Lubango – The authorities of the Angolan southern province of Huíla have closed four metal scrap dealers in the Lalula and Tchioco neighbourhoods, in the outskirts of Lubango, following an inspection carried out last August.

In addition to the closure order, scales were seized and the promoters were fined, while the investigation process for the due criminal effects is underway, the director of the Provincial Office for Integrated Economic Development of Huíla, Domingos Kalumana, revealed on Thursday.

In statements to ANGOP, he stressed that this activity is also carried out in the eyes of communal administrators, neighbourhood coordinators, police station commanders and heads of departments of the administrations and the police.

According to the source, the inspection work detected the change of address of many dealers that had previously been closed in other locations.

The increase in the number of children involved in the activity, according to the manager, is a major concern, as it encourages vanda

lism.

Another factor that aggravates the problem, said the director, is the resistance to carrying out the activity and the falsification of documents, as well as the unsuitability of the places for carrying out the aforementioned activities.

Source: Angola Press News Agency