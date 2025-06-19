Hot News :

Canada to Adjust Tariffs on U.S. Steel and Aluminum in Trade Talks

Kunene Football League Faces Defining Moment With Title and Relegation at Stake

Sesfontein Councillor Bernadus ||Hoeb Outlines Ambitious Plans Amid Upcoming Elections

Ogongo Campus Set to Harvest 18 Tonnes of Rice with Japan-Namibia Project

Cholera Outbreak Confirmed in Kunene Region

Sinimbo Urges Youth to Embrace Vocational Training

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Free Tertiary Education Policy to Cover Only Tuition and Registration Fees: Ballotti

Share This Article:


Windhoek: Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, Dino Ballotti clarified on Thursday that the government’s free tertiary education policy will cover only registration and tuition fees. He made these remarks at the inaugural meeting of the National Task Force on Free Education in Tertiary Education Institutions in Windhoek.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Ballotti’s statement comes on the heels of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s announcement affirming the government’s commitment to implementing free tertiary education. Ballotti highlighted that the Namibian people have long advocated for free education, and over the years, significant steps have been taken, such as eliminating school fees in basic education. He announced that by 2025, this transformative policy would extend to tertiary institutions.



However, Ballotti emphasized that non-tuition costs, including accommodation, meals, transportation, and study materials, will remain the responsibility of students for the time being. He also noted the importance of ensuring equity for students attending private institutions. ‘While the policy is aimed at public institutions, it is essential that students at private institutions are not unfairly disadvantaged. The funding should follow the student, not the institution,’ Ballotti stressed.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.