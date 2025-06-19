Canada to Adjust Tariffs on U.S. Steel and Aluminum in Trade Talks



Windhoek: Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, Dino Ballotti clarified on Thursday that the government’s free tertiary education policy will cover only registration and tuition fees. He made these remarks at the inaugural meeting of the National Task Force on Free Education in Tertiary Education Institutions in Windhoek.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ballotti’s statement comes on the heels of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s announcement affirming the government’s commitment to implementing free tertiary education. Ballotti highlighted that the Namibian people have long advocated for free education, and over the years, significant steps have been taken, such as eliminating school fees in basic education. He announced that by 2025, this transformative policy would extend to tertiary institutions.





However, Ballotti emphasized that non-tuition costs, including accommodation, meals, transportation, and study materials, will remain the responsibility of students for the time being. He also noted the importance of ensuring equity for students attending private institutions. ‘While the policy is aimed at public institutions, it is essential that students at private institutions are not unfairly disadvantaged. The funding should follow the student, not the institution,’ Ballotti stressed.

