World Digital Education Conference Highlights AI in Modern Classrooms



Osaka: A gas leak at a major oil processing facility in Sakai City, Osaka, resulted in one fatality and two hospitalizations on Saturday morning, as reported by local media.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. local time at the ENEOS Sakai Refinery. Emergency services were alerted to a gas leak in the refinery’s piping system, where workers were found collapsed on-site.





Local authorities reported that three male workers were exposed to the leaked gas and were transported to a hospital. One of these workers was later confirmed dead.





Initial findings suggest that the leaked substance could have been hydrogen sulfide, a toxic gas. ENEOS is currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the leak.





The ENEOS Sakai Refinery, which covers approximately 770,000 square meters, is located along the coast and specializes in oil refining.

