

Shanghai: At the ongoing seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), Toyota is capturing attention with its exhibit featuring a rare 1964 Toyota Crown model, marking the brand’s early entry into the Chinese mainland market. Alongside this vintage model, Toyota is showcasing its latest energy storage system, equipped with cutting-edge technologies.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the new large-capacity Sweep energy storage system utilizes reclaimed vehicle batteries to their full capacity. This system, whether using lithium iron phosphate or nickel-hydrogen batteries, employs Toyota’s unique power conversion technology to maximize the remaining power of batteries.

“The current focus of new quality productive forces in the automotive industry is on green and sustainable energy storage technologies, as well as advancements in intelligent driving systems,” said Xu Yiming, director of the brand communication department at Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Launched in 2018, this edition of CIIE ha

s attracted around 3,500 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions, including 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders, a record high. Over 400 new products, technologies, and services are being showcased, covering sectors like artificial intelligence, new materials, autonomous systems, and energy transition technologies. Global companies are keen to align with China’s vision of developing new quality productive forces.

The term “new quality productive forces,” proposed by Chinese leadership last year, is part of China’s modernization strategy. It emphasizes artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, quantum computing and communication, space exploration, life sciences, clean energy, and other fields to promote industrial upgrading and economic transformation.

Toyota’s exhibit of its newest energy storage system at the CIIE marks its first introduction to markets beyond Japan. This innovative technology has already been tested at a thermal power plant in Japan, achieving grid-connected power gene

ration. Through the CIIE, Toyota seeks potential partners to expand this business.

Xu Yiming highlighted the CIIE as not just a showcase for the latest technologies but also a platform for exchanging ideas. He noted that Toyota’s hydrogen-powered vehicles, once a novel concept, now have a hydrogen logistics network covering more than 10 major cities in China.

This year, the CIIE has introduced a special area dedicated to new materials. Companies from the United States, Germany, Japan, and Singapore are demonstrating technological advancements in electronics and biotechnology. At SCHOTT AG’s booth, glass products featuring cutting-edge technologies are on display. CEO Frank Heinricht emphasized China’s role in the company’s global supply chain and expressed eagerness to participate in China’s industrial upgrade and supply-side reform.

Michael Bi, managing partner of EY Greater China Markets, stated that the CIIE can encourage technological cooperation, joint research and development, and collaborative probl

em-solving between Chinese and foreign enterprises. In the new energy sector, China can enhance its technological capabilities while benefiting global supply and industrial chains.

The desire for cooperation in new quality productive forces is mutual. At the Chinese national pavilion, scientific and technological achievements such as the quantum satellite Micius and the Chang’e 6 lunar probe are on display. Chinese exhibitors like Hebei Jixiang Technology Co., Ltd. are also showcasing their latest technological achievements, such as tailor-made drones for emergency rescue and pesticide spraying.

“The CIIE is designed to explore how humanity can collaboratively tackle various challenges,” said Li Jian, a researcher at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. He added that the expo aims to foster cooperation and mutual benefit, enhancing and developing new drivers of global growth.