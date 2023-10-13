Goronyo commends rehabilitation drive to restore collapsed Alau dam

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation on Friday commended the efforts of Chad Basin Development Authority to rehabilitate the collapsed Alau dam in Borno state.

The dam, located 20km away from Maiduguri in Borno, had collapsed from the impact of the 2022 devastating flood, following an overload of water from the upstream.

Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the state minister, said in a statement while inspecting the collapsed structure emphasised closer collaboration with Borno State Government to expedite the completion of various water projects in the state.

He added that expanding irrigable land for food production within the Chad basin aligned with the nation’s food security goals, in line with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu.

Goronyo said the visit was aimed at assessing the extent of damage to the dam and exploring strategies for its restoration, recognising its vital economic importance.

He appreciated the dedication of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum in addressing the water and sanitation challenges faced by the state.

The Managing Director, Chad Basin Development Authority, Mr Abba Garba, highlighted the significance of the Alau Dam, saying it has a reservoir capacity of 112 million cubic meters.

According to him, it was originally intended to provide irrigation facilities for Jere residents, which however became the water supply source to the growing population of Maiduguri, due to increased demand.

“The Alau Dam’s purpose has been hampered by its recent collapse, as a result of the 2022 devastating flood that caused an overload of water from the upstream, leading to structural corrosion and eventual collapse.

“The procurement processes to assess the impact and rehabilitate the dam are currently underway”.

The delegation also visited the Chad Basin Development Authority Songhai farms, specialising in poultry, catfish, cattle, and greenhouses for tomato and sunflower cultivation. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria