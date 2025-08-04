Neymar Brace Fires Santos Past Juventude with 3-1 Victory



Windhoek: The Ministry of International Relations and Trade, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy, is set to launch a series of nationwide engagements designed to facilitate Namibia’s integration into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). These initiatives aim to strengthen the country’s trade ties across the continent.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the engagements are scheduled to be held in the Zambezi Region, Kavango East Region, and Kavango West Region from Wednesday through Friday. Penda Naanda, the Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Trade, announced these developments in a media statement, noting that additional sessions will follow in other regions of Namibia.





Naanda emphasized that these sessions will provide a platform for direct dialogue between government officials and the private sector, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The goal is to foster mutual understanding, identify export-ready businesses, and align policy measures to support Namibia’s active participation in the African continental market.





The regional engagement process highlights the ministries’ commitment to enhancing public-private sector collaboration. These efforts are aimed at ensuring that Namibian businesses are well-prepared to capitalize on the opportunities presented by AfCFTA. Through these consultations, the ministries aim to gather critical insights, address existing challenges, and promote the development of sustainable trade practices within the country.





Naanda added that this engagement process complements the recent launch of trade under AfCFTA, which included Namibia’s first export under the agreement. This milestone symbolizes the country’s readiness and commitment to deepening its integration into the continental market.

