Grassroots Football: NFF throws weight behind Benue FA

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has pledged his support to the Benue State Football Association (BSFA), led by its Chairman, Paul Edeh.

A statement issued on Sunday by Malu Iorngulum, Secretary, BSFA, stated that Gusau made the pledge when he hosted the executive members of the Benue FA at the NFF Secretariat.

He commended the vision of the new State FA leadership, as well as their dedication in developing football from the grassroots.

While expressing his admiration and confidence in the Edeh-led leadership, Gusau expressed optimism that the programmes of the BSFA would achieve great success with its emphasis on grassroots development.

Gusau said that the grassroots football development programme of the BSFA was in tandem with the vision of his board to develop the game in Nigeria.

He added that the BSFA would get the necessary support it deserved from the NFF to succeed.

“I want to assure you that under my watch, we shall do everything possible to support your leadership.

“When Hon. Icheen met me to communicate that she was not going to contest again. I told her I don’t want to talk about that now, that she should give me a little time to think about it.

“But later, Edeh told me his intention to contest for the Benue FA Chairman.

“It was then I felt a little bit relieved, because the whole essence is to get people that are interested and committed to the game of football.

“If we don’t have people that are interested and committed to man the positions of leadership, then we are deceiving ourselves.

“God in his own wisdom will see us through to make sure we achieve our goals as FA chairman and NFF president respectively, ”he said.

Gusau also said he was deeply honoured by the presence and presentation of the delegation, stressing that the visit by the BSFA was the first of its kind by any FA in the country and urged them to sustain such a leadership style.

“I am proud of you Paul because your board is the first FA board that is making this kind of visit in the history of the NFF, I stand to be corrected.

“This is a pointer to the fact that your leadership as Benue state Chairman will be exceptional.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the BSFA and President, Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), Edeh, said the visit was to interact with the NFF and for the football house to be acquainted with his programme.

“When I made up my mind to contest for the Benue state FA Chairman, I first swept through your manifesto so that I can understand the vision of the man who is currently the first citizen of football in Nigeria.

“One fundamental vision of yours that caught my attention was your vision to develop football from the grassroots. Today, I must confess that the President and I have a couple of similarities.

“The first is the fact that the President has two women on his board and so do I. The President’s General Secretary is a PHD holder and so is my Secretary General.

“As you can see Sir, I am following in your footsteps,” Edeh said.

He appreciated the NFF President for granting his board audience within a short notice and appealed for the football house’s assistance to develop football facilities in Benue.

According to him, Benue has made tremendous contributions to football in the country but current infrastructural deficit if not urgently addressed will affect football development in the state and the country.

Edeh further advocated the need to embrace a policy direction that would encourage the combination of sports and education.

Two big hamper baskets of fruits were presented to the NFF President, which portrayed Benue as the food basket of the nation.

Other memorabilia were handed to the NFF President by the leadership of the BSFA to symbolise why the state was regarded as the food basket.

Other notable figures, including NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi and NFF Board members Margaret Icheen and Alhaji Sharif Inuwa were in attendance.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria