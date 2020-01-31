Hardap Region Governor officially handed over three classrooms built Matheus Hansen Primary School

Hardap Region Governor Esme Isaack yesterday officially handed over three classrooms built at a cost of N.dollars 3 million at Matheus Hansen Primary School at Schlip settlement about 60 kilometres west of Rehoboth.

Speaking at the ceremony, Isaack said the expansion of the school infrastructure such as the three classrooms by Government is evidence of the tireless efforts to accentuate the importance of education in Namibia, despite the global pressing economic climate.

Our country needs educated citizens to productively and constructively contribute to the realisation of industrialisation, Vision 2030, the Harambee Prosperity Plan and other national development agenda. Education calls for collective and inclusive active and consistent engagement of all of us, public and private sector alike, Isaack said.

Therefore, Isaack said, schools in Schlip, the Hardap Region and beyond must as a matter of importance, exchange skills and expertise to enhance education initiatives at all levels as part of the ever-changing competitive global village.

Source: Namibia Press Agency