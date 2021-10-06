Home Affairs Ministry shrugs off Amupanda’s ‘Chinese portal’ tweet

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has dismissed a tweet by Windhoek Mayor, Job Amupanda, of 04 October 2021, which alleged that the ministry has given permission to China to insert a portal on its website.

The Affirmative Repositioning movement leader wrote: “The corrupt and sellout regime has given permission to the Chinese to insert a portal on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs. While in China, the Chinese can track progress on their citizenship application on the sell-out government website, in Chinese. The rest of Namibians cannot do so let alone [in] any of the local Languages. This is soo disgusting. The answer is apparently Chinese helped the corrupt party during the [liberation] struggle! Oto Afraida Tate!!!!!”

The ministry’s Executive Director, Etienne Maritz, refuted the statement made by Amupanda, stating that the ministry wishes to assure the public that it does not have a portal on its website or anywhere else where applicants can enquire on the progress of an application for citizenship.

According to a statement issued by Maritz on Wednesday, the progress of citizenship applications can only be tracked internally and the only way one can enquire it is to contact the ministry’s offices directly.

“The information provided by Dr Amupanda is not factual and therefore it should be regarded as fake news. The public should, therefore, refrain from disseminating it further,” said Maritz.

He further noted that the public can access the ministry’s official website to download all application forms when applying for services.

“These application forms can be accessed by anyone regardless of their geographical location or nationality,” concluded Maritz.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency