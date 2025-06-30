S. Korean Banks’ Lending Rate Declines for Sixth Consecutive Month in May



Jakarta: The Indonesian government has evacuated its 97 citizens from Iran and 26 from Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the Arabah area, following tensions in those regions, Foreign Minister Sugiono said on Monday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the government has established a crisis response team and will continue the evacuation process while monitoring the condition of Indonesians amid the ongoing conflict. Sugiono mentioned this during a hearing with members of the House of Representatives on Monday.





The evacuation was conducted via Azerbaijan and involved the Indonesian embassies in Tehran and Amman. There were 386 Indonesian citizens in Iran, and in addition to those who have been evacuated, some chose to stay in the country.





Meanwhile, the number of Indonesian citizens in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the Arabah area was 167 people. Sugiono noted that there are those who choose to stay there and have not expressed their willingness to move, but the government continues to monitor the situation.

