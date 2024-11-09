Interview: China Taps Window Period to Enhance EV Manufacture, Exports, Says Industry Insider.



China: China has spotted a window period, perhaps once in a century, that, if leveraged properly, can elevate the country’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing to unprecedented levels and help shape the global EV market, an industry insider revealed to Xinhua in Detroit, located in the U.S. Midwest state of Michigan, at the end of October.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Bill Zhuang, president and CEO of Angstrom Electric, a division of Angstrom Automotive Group, emphasized China’s current pivotal role in defining the EV market-a feat that the United States has struggled to achieve. Zhuang noted how the traditional “Big Three” U.S. automotive manufacturers-General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis-have decelerated their transition to EV production due to sectoral deficits, resulting in layoffs and factory closures. Conversely, Tesla, a latecomer to the EV market, has thrived over the past five years, bolstered by its strong presence in the Chinese market.

Zhuang highlighted China’s efficiency as a key differe

ntiator, a quality he found lacking during his September visit to over 10 EV manufacturers in China. He remarked on the limited advancements in transmission systems, design, customer experience, and electric applications by American manufacturers-areas where Chinese counterparts excel. He further emphasized the significance of China’s well-established, comprehensive supply chain for EV production, developed over the past decade, which has become a crucial asset for the industry.

The supply chain’s importance cannot be overstated, according to Zhuang, who pointed out that U.S. manufacturers rushed to establish a complete supply chain within North America to circumvent issues like tariffs on Chinese components and logistical challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, he noted, this realization came too late for many.

Zhuang, who has spent four decades building his career across both China and the United States, expressed admiration for China’s supply chain efficiency. He stated that having a comple

te supply chain within the manufacturer country is a dream for industry experts, offering unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and accuracy. Based in Michigan, a global hub for automotive research and development, Zhuang stressed the need for strategic planning and a logical blueprint to sustain and grow China’s EV industry during this window period.

He concluded by emphasizing the necessity of strategy and blueprints in the automotive industry. With these elements in place, China’s robust EV supply chain can continue to grow, integrate into the global supply chain, and maintain its leadership position in the evolving global EV market.