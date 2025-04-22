Former Police Officer Fit to Stand Trial for Son’s Murder



Tehran: Iran considers it possible to reach a “good agreement” with the United States on the nuclear issue, and this can be done in a short time, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday. “We are confident that reaching a good agreement [with Washington] in a short time while respecting our national interests is realistic,” Mohajerani stated.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Mohajerani described the second round of Iranian-American talks as “good,” and called its atmosphere “constructive.” The discussions between Iran and the US have been focused on finding a resolution that aligns with both nations’ interests, with particular emphasis on Iran’s national priorities.

