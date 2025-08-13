Hot News :

AfroBasket Roundup: “Connected” Cameroon Topples Reigning Champion Tunisia

Sinimbo Praises Sikondo Green Scheme Agricultural Innovation

Iron Ore Futures Remain Unchanged in Daytime Trading at Dalian Commodity Exchange

Heroes Day Logo and Theme Unveiled for Commemorations in Katima Mulilo

Nkurenkuru Town Council Seeks Additional Funding for Infrastructure Development

China’s Marine Economy Poised for High-Quality Growth Amidst Global Cooperation

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Iron Ore Futures Remain Unchanged in Daytime Trading at Dalian Commodity Exchange

Share This Article:


Dalian: Iron ore futures closed flat on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). The most active iron ore contract for January 2026 delivery remained steady, closing at 795 yuan (about 111.42 U.S. dollars) per tonne.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the total trading volume for the 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 337,081 lots, with a turnover of approximately 26.98 billion yuan. This stability comes as China continues to play a significant role as the world’s largest importer of iron ore.



In an effort to increase global participation, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018. This move has facilitated broader access to the Chinese market, allowing for greater international trading activity in the iron ore sector.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.