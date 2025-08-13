AfroBasket Roundup: “Connected” Cameroon Topples Reigning Champion Tunisia



Dalian: Iron ore futures closed flat on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). The most active iron ore contract for January 2026 delivery remained steady, closing at 795 yuan (about 111.42 U.S. dollars) per tonne.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the total trading volume for the 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 337,081 lots, with a turnover of approximately 26.98 billion yuan. This stability comes as China continues to play a significant role as the world’s largest importer of iron ore.





In an effort to increase global participation, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018. This move has facilitated broader access to the Chinese market, allowing for greater international trading activity in the iron ore sector.

