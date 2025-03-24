Omaheke Celebrates Steenkamp’s Appointment as Education Minister



Tokyo: A Joint Operations Command was created in Japan’s Ministry of Defense on Monday to improve defense efficiency and flexibility and enhance cooperation with allies, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the creation of the Joint Operations Command will enable unified command and control over troops daily and allow for a flexible defense system that can respond to changes swiftly. Centralizing cooperation with commands from allied and friendly countries in operations, information exchange, and command centralization is expected to increase the efficiency of unified command.





Hayashi added that discussions will continue to advance and enhance unified command between Japan and the United States on a daily basis and in emergencies.





In July 2024, the US and Japanese defense ministers agreed to establish a working group to enhance interaction between the two countries’ commands. Before this agreement, the US announced plans to establish a new unified military command structure in Japan to strengthen coordination between US forces stationed in Japan and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces. This new structure aims to improve coordination with the Joint Operations Command, which will integrate the Self-Defense Forces’ ground, maritime, and air forces of 240 personnel.





The newly-established command will be led by Gen. Kenichiro Nagumo, who previously served as vice chief of staff for the Self-Defense Forces’ Joint Staff Office.

