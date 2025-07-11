Former Uruguay Midfielder Lodeiro Rejoins Nacional



Tokyo: Japan’s key stock index fell on Friday as the market lost momentum over profit-taking and renewed selling pressure. The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, closed at 39,569.68, down 76.68 points, or 0.19 percent, from the previous trading day.





According to Namibia Press Agency, despite initial gains driven by an overnight rally in U.S. stocks, the index lost ground as it approached the psychological 40,000 mark, triggering profit-taking and renewed selling pressure. Investor sentiment was also dampened by geopolitical concerns and uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy.





The broader Topix index rebounded, rising 10.90 points, or 0.39 percent, to end at 2,823.24. Of the listed stocks on the Tokyo Prime Market, 1,152 rose, while 420 declined and 54 were flat.

