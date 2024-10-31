John |Awaseb PS Honors Late Education Director Through Anthem.



Swakopmund: After seven years of existence, the John |Awaseb Primary School at Swakopmund has finally introduced its first-ever school anthem. Composed by renowned choral music composer Roger Nautoro, who is also an Arts Extension Officer in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, the song is a tribute to the legacy of late John |Awaseb, who was the first black education director in the Erongo Region.

According to Namibia Press Agency, in an interview with the media, the school’s principal Elsie Orus said the composition of the song brought about mixed emotions for her as she had also previously worked directly under the late |Awaseb during his tenure at the regional office. “It was happiness and sadness combined, but to see our learners singing it with pride, and to witness the staff’s reaction, it is an overwhelming feeling. A school anthem brings a sense of unity and pride, and students and teachers now sing it with a newfound sense of belonging,” she expressed.

The school has over 1,465 learners fr

om pre-primary to Grade 7. Since taking on the role of principal in 2023, Orus underlined the challenges of the school expanding by one grade each year. “We are faced with a number of challenges, but despite this, we have made significant efforts and strides to ensure classes continue uninterrupted,” Orus explained.

For Nautoro, the anthem is deeply personal and “more than just a song”. He explained that it is a celebration of the values the school principal and |Awaseb championed. Inspired by his mentor, the late Axali Doeseb who composed the Namibian national anthem, Nautoro has written close to 30 school anthems nationally since 2014, all at no cost. “Oom Doeseb inspired me immensely, hence the decision to compose all these school anthems for free in honour of his legacy,” Nautoro explained.

Grade 7 learner Bridget Hoases, who was also part of the school’s first Grade 1 intake, expressed gratitude for the school anthem, adding that after years of struggling to compose the school’s anthem, she and her sch

oolmates now have a sense of belonging and pride in their school.