Katupa elected as Swapo candidate for Opuwo Rural Constituency by-election

The ruling Swapo party has chosen Estein Katupa to represent the party at upcoming Opuwo Rural Constituency by-elections.

Swapo party, Kunene regional coordinator, Tuarunga kavari told Nampa on Monday that Katupa is the sole candidate who will be representing the party for the Opuwo Rural Constituency by-election slated for March this year.

The party held its extra ordinary district conference in Otuani in the Opuwo Rural Constituency on Sunday in which two candidates contested for the candidature seat.

Katupa who is the party's Opuwo Rural Constituency district treasurer won the internal election after he garnered 31 votes out of the total 51 votes casted. His only challenger, Tjakazapi Mbunguha, got 20 votes.

Kavari further said the elections were credible, free and fair and went smoothly without hiccups. He also added that Katupa is the only candidate endorsed by the party and that the party will not entertain independent candidate contesting under the pretext of the party ticket as the Swapo party rules clearly condone such things.

The position of Opuwo Rural Constituency councillor became vacant after the resignation of PDM's Kazeongere Tjeundo, who contested a seat in the National Assembly in last year's presidential and national assembly elections.

