Khomas Governor Introduces E-Voucher System for Drought Relief in Windhoek Rural.



Windhoek: Khomas Region Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua has unveiled the commodity and beneficiaries management information system (CBMIS) for drought food relief distribution in the Windhoek Rural Constituency. This initiative was launched on Monday at Groot Aub, marking a significant step in streamlining the distribution of essential resources to affected communities.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the CBMIS was initially introduced in the Okatana Constituency within the Oshana Region. Governor McLeod-Katjirua emphasized that the shift to e-vouchers is expected to benefit communities across all 14 regions of Namibia. The initiative automates disaster response by allowing beneficiaries to receive vouchers, which can be exchanged for relief food at participating retailers.

The governor highlighted the advantages of this system, noting that it provides timely and efficient access to food relief for disaster-stricken communities. The data generated through this model will aid government and humanitarian pr

ograms in better understanding and addressing the needs of affected populations. Additionally, the voucher-based system is anticipated to invigorate local economies, enhance service delivery, and align with the government’s E-governance policy.

Thirteen retailers have been contracted to distribute drought relief to 3,155 households in the Windhoek Rural Constituency. Beneficiaries will be able to use their e-vouchers monthly to obtain necessary food items from designated retail outlets in their vicinity.