Kossi/Nouna District Health Council: Stakeholders reflect on improving the quality of health services in the province

The High Commissioner of the Kossi province, Noufo Dembelé, chaired this Friday, August 30, 2024 in Nouna, the first session of the Nouna district health council, to examine health problems in order to provide endogenous solutions.

The first session of the District Health Council (CSD) of Nouna aims to examine health problems in order to provide endogenous solutions for improving health care for the population in general and particularly for mothers and children.

The High Commissioner of the Kossi province, Noufo Dembelé, president of the council, invited the participants, on Friday, August 30, 2024, to fully participate in the work in order to make suitable proposals for improving the quality of health services in the province.

On the agenda for the discussions, review of the district’s health situation for the year 2024, presentation of health indicators and health events under surveillance, presentation of the quality management approach and recommendations for improving quality indicators.

The present

ation of the health situation in the district, made by Jonas Bourgou, from the management team, highlights the impact of insecurity on the health provision in the province.

Of the 54 health facilities in the district, 32 are functional and the mandate of all the COGES management committees has expired.

In terms of financial results, the district is at a 54% absorption rate.

The High Commissioner made special mention of health personnel for their resilience, despite the difficulties inherent in insecurity.

The situation of diseases under surveillance highlights mild cases, suspected cases, probable cases and the failure to reach the epidemiological threshold.

However, difficulties exist, the security context and difficulties in rallying health facilities and many others.

The CSD district management team makes the quality management approach an objective to be achieved and this requires a process and a mobilization of significant financial resources.

At the end of the work, recommendations were formulate

d by the participants in order to improve the health of the population, the commissioning of medical imaging, the opening of the CSPS of sector 4, the reopening of health training and the renewal of COGES by the end of the year.

Source: Burkina Information Agency