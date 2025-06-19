Canada to Adjust Tariffs on U.S. Steel and Aluminum in Trade Talks



Kunene: The Kunene Second Division Football League’s season finale is set for this weekend, a defining moment that will decide the champion and the four teams facing relegation after a 16-week journey.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the league will conclude with rounds 21 and 22 on Saturday and Sunday, as fans anticipate matches full of dramatic action and surprises, setting the stage for a spectacular conclusion. All eyes will be on the Outjo-based outfit Khaibasen who are on the edge of reigning supreme as they just need one win and a draw to claim the title and qualify for the North West First Division promotional play-offs.





Khaibasen will be at home, at the Etoshapoort stadium as they await relegation-threatened Golden Wolves, a team that will stop at nothing to disrupt their title ambitions as they too are fighting to survive the demotion knife. The Orange Army (Khaibasen) will then host Kunene NamPol in a title deciding encounter.





The two teams lead the summit, with Khaibasen on top with 48 points, to NamPol’s 45. The men in uniform need to win both of their games and hope Golden Wolves defeat Khaibasen. Before settling matters in Outjo against the in-form Khaibasen, NamPol will first have to overcome Young Eagles on Saturday at Okaukuejo.





The relegation woes continue at the bottom of the log standing with teams such as Etosha United FC, Golden Wolves FC, Young Eagles and Grootberg United all fighting to avoid relegation. At the very end of the table, Grootberg United sits at position 12 with 12 points and will hope for six points this weekend when they travel to Kamanjab to face Green Dangers on Saturday, before concluding their season against Etosha United on Sunday in a relegation battle. Golden Wolves are far from safety as well, as they too need to overcome Young Eagles at Okaukuejo on Sunday.





Etosha United will face a strong Robber Chanties squad on Saturday, with Sixty Eleven set to entertain Okarindi Komutati and Epupa Zebra Stars. Other weekend encounters will see !Ugab facing Zebra Stars on Saturday, while Sunday awaits !Ugab against Okarindi Komutati, plus Green Dangers versus Robber Chanties.

