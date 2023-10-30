Leading Japanese Telecommunications Carrier SoftBank Corp. Deploys Synchronoss Personal Cloud

  • October 30, 2023
Roll Out of Anshin Data Box Powered by Synchronoss Personal Cloud Integrates Artificial Intelligence Functionality and Enables Customers to Optimize, Organize, and Safeguard Photos, Videos, and Other Digital Content

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital products and platforms, today announced that SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”), one of Japan’s largest telecommunication carriers, has deployed Synchronoss Personal Cloud to power its Anshin Data Box service.

Anshin Data Box allows customers to backup and restore photos, videos, and files stored on mobile phones and other devices. Additionally, the platform’s artificial intelligence features provide the capability to optimize low resolution photos and create new types of content through a series of effects and stylizers.

Available in November across multiple distribution channels, SoftBank’s Anshin Data Box will include 500 gigabytes of storage per month. Additionally, the personal cloud service will be integrated into new devices, allowing customers to easily activate it during the onboarding process. SoftBank will also deliver Anshin Data Box through its retail stores and digital buy flow.

“We continue to empower telecom operators and mobile service providers with strategic tools to improve customer value,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “This new Cloud launch with SoftBank further extends our long-standing relationship with them and our presence in Japan. It also reinforces our cloud-first strategy, which represents new growth opportunities for the Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform.”

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs, and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

