Former Police Officer Fit to Stand Trial for Son’s Murder



Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed he would attend the funeral of Pope Francis, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.





According to Namibia Press Agency, on Monday, the Holy See announced that Pope Francis had died at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family, and Life, stated that the pontiff died at 5:35 GMT on Monday.





Pope Francis’ funeral is set to be conducted under a simplified procedure, following the revised version of the Rite of Burial for Roman Pontiffs (Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis), which was approved by the pontiff in November 2024.





In 2024, Pope Francis made significant changes to the order of his own funeral. He instructed that his body be placed in a coffin and displayed openly for the veneration of the faithful. Furthermore, he ended the tradition of using three coffins – traditionally, a cypress coffin containing the body of a pope was enclosed and sealed in a zinc coffin, and the zinc coffin was then enclosed in a wooden sarcophagus.

