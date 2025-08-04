Neymar Brace Fires Santos Past Juventude with 3-1 Victory



Chengdu: The Main Media Center (MMC) for the World Games 2025 in Chengdu has officially opened, with the capacity to serve approximately 200 media organizations and nearly 2,000 media representatives from across the globe.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the MMC will function as a transportation transfer hub and operate daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the Games. Media operations manager Liu Yue stated that service hours would be extended as needed to accommodate special events.





The Media Work Room is equipped with workspaces for 120 journalists and photographers, offering standard network access and power supply, as well as full wireless coverage and printing services. Media personnel can utilize the Online News Center to access competition details or watch live broadcasts on a large LED screen.





Nearby, there are 112 lockers available for storing professional camera equipment, with maintenance, cleaning, and loan services provided on demand. The Press Conference Room, with a seating capacity of 100, will host press conferences covering topics such as pre-event updates, event operations, competition organization, marketing, cultural activities, and post-event reviews. Representatives from the Executive Committee, the International World Games Association, and athlete delegates will be invited to participate.





In the Media Lounge, a robotic coffee machine will offer free daily coffee with customizable latte art featuring the Games slogan and mascots, which include a giant panda and a golden snub-nosed monkey.





Adjacent to the MMC, the International Broadcast Center spans 4,300 square meters and will deliver technical support to ensure the seamless transmission of broadcast signals to audiences worldwide.

