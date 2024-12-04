Hot News :

Man Allegedly Commits Suicide at Oshakati.

Oshakati: A 57-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Oshakati Monday night, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has reported. NamPol’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for Oshana, Deputy Commissioner Frederick Ndjadila, informed that Ricardo Ndume allegedly hanged himself in his bedroom in the Evululuko area.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Ndjadila stated that Ndume reportedly came home and informed his wife that he was hearing voices, advising her to close the windows. He then proceeded to his bedroom, where he locked himself inside. Ndjadila noted that Ndume had allegedly been experiencing auditory hallucinations “for a while.”

The tragic discovery of Ndume’s body was made by his nephew, who found him hanging in the bedroom. Ndjadila confirmed that no foul play is suspected in Ndume’s death, although an inquest docket has been opened to facilitate further investigation. Police investigations are ongoing.

