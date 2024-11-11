Man Allegedly Commits Suicide in Katutura.



Windhoek: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Khomas Region has recorded a suicide case after the lifeless body of a 26-year-old man, identified as Ndeyapo Iyambo Maretha, was discovered on Saturday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, a weekend crime report issued on Sunday by NamPol indicated that the incident occurred between 15h00 to 16h00 in Windhoek’s Katutura residential area. The report stated that the deceased was found hanging with a belt around his neck from the hanging line, and a suicide note was left behind. His next of kin have been informed of his death.

In another incident reported, it is alleged that eight suspects forcefully gained access into a house in Klein Windhoek on Sunday by initially jumping over a fence at about 02h20. NamPol reported that the suspects allegedly threatened the victims, a husband and wife, with a panga and screwdriver, assaulted them, tied them up, and took items such as three cell phones, three laptop computers, jewelry boxes, and other small items, the tot

al value of which is unknown. The report stated that no arrest or recovery of the stolen items was made. Police investigations into the matter continue.