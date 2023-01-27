Man allegedly run over by train at Okahandja

A man died instantly in the early hours of Friday at Okahandja after he was allegedly run over by a train while lying on the railway line.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Friday said the deceased is yet to be identified.

“We are calling on members of the public missing a male relative to visit the Okahandja Police Station,” said Mbeha.

It is alleged that the deceased was lying on the railway line in Dr Mose Tjitendero Street when the accident occurred around 00h51 on Friday.

A culpable homicide docket has been opened.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency