Man allegedly stabs ex-girlfriend, kills baby

  February 3, 2024
OKATOPE: A 27-year-old Angolan man allegedly injured his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend and killed her three-month-old baby boy by stabbing them with a kitchen knife at Ontunda village in the Oshikoto Region on Thursday. According to a Namibian Police Force crime update, it is alleged that the suspect was with his ex-girlfriend escorting her to the house of her current boyfriend and father of the deceased baby. 'The suspect and the ex-girlfriend have two children, so the suspect was allegedly not happy that the victim is now having a Namibian boyfriend after their relationship ended,' reported the police. According to the report, while on their way the suspect and his ex-girlfriend got into a fight and he allegedly stabbed both the ex-girlfriend and her baby boy with the knife. 'The boy died instantly, and the mother sustained serious injuries and was taken to Omuthiya State Hospital in transit to Onandjokwe State Hospital for further medical attention,' the police said. The deceased's remains were taken to t he Omuthiya police mortuary for a post-mortem. The next of kin were not yet informed. The suspect was arrested and the investigation continues. Source: Namibia Press Agency

