Muharukua Calls for Quality on School Project

Opuwo: Kunene Governor, Vipuakuje Muharukua, has called for high-quality workmanship and strict adherence to timelines during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Otjorungondo Secondary School project in Opuwo on Tuesday. Muharukua made the remarks in a speech delivered on his behalf at the ceremony, where he described the project as a major investment aimed at expanding access to quality education and reducing overcrowding in schools in the region.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the N.dollars 28.2 million construction contract was awarded to the Namibia Training Authority (NTA), which is overseeing implementation of the project as part of government efforts to integrate infrastructure development with skills training and youth empowerment. 'The people of Kunene expect nothing less than excellence,' Muharukua said, urging contractors and implementing partners to ensure the project complies with all required quality standards and timelines.

The school, which forms part of Phase Two of the Ministry of Education's Decongestion Plan, will include 20 classrooms, science and computer laboratories, a library, vocational workshops, administrative facilities, ablution blocks, water systems and fencing. Muharukua said every classroom constructed would become 'a gateway to opportunity', adding that the institution would help shape future generations in the region.

Opuwo Town Council Mayor Kasipo Kakondo also welcomed the development, describing the project as a symbol of hope and progress for the growing town. 'Today is more than just turning the soil for a new building project. It is laying a foundation for the future of our children, our community and the Kunene Region as a whole,' she said. Kakondo noted that Opuwo has experienced significant population growth over the years, making it increasingly important for education infrastructure to expand alongside the town.

'We highly appreciate the Government of the Republic of Namibia for investing in the education of our children through the construction of this secondary school,' she said. Muharukua further stressed that the project aligns with Namibia's Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), which prioritises education, skills development and youth empowerment as drivers of economic growth and social progress.