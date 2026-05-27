NTA to Recruit Locals for Construction of Otjorungondo School Project

Opuwo: The Namibia Training Authority (NTA) has announced its plan to lead the recruitment of local graduates from vocational training centres (VTCs) in the Kunene Region for the construction of the Otjorungondo Project Secondary School in Opuwo.According to Namibia Press Agency, NTA Project Specialist Shaterika Petros, during the groundbreaking ceremony, stated that the NTA secured a N.dollars 28.2 million tender for the school's construction. The recruitment of local trainees is part of an initiative to enhance skills development and reduce youth unemployment in the region. Petros highlighted that the project aims to provide practical training experiences for VTC graduates, who often complete their training with limited workplace exposure.Petros explained that the project is carried out under an arrangement with the government, allowing selected infrastructure developments to serve as training platforms for young individuals. The Otjorungondo Project Secondary School will be supervised by a regional imp lementing partner on-site, with technical oversight and coordination from the NTA head office in Windhoek. Day-to-day activities will occur on-site, while major decisions will be managed by the head office.The current construction phase focuses on classrooms, with future plans to include a hostel once additional funding is secured. Although the contract period is 24 months, the contractor aims to finish within 12 months, contingent on site conditions and stakeholder coordination. Petros emphasized the need for cooperation among contractors, government inspectors, and the local community to ensure quality and timely project completion. She noted that 60 percent of the workforce will consist of trainees as part of the skills development initiative.Petros urged regional offices and community structures to aid in identifying and compiling lists of eligible trainees and unemployed youth for recruitment.