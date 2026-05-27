ERC Pursues Minority Shareholding in New Mining Licenses

Walvis bay: The Erongo Regional Council is actively seeking minority shareholding in new mining licenses issued within the region. The council aims to leverage the financial benefits from such investments to fund infrastructure development and promote socio-economic growth.According to Namibia Press Agency, Chairperson Lazarus Kanelombe shared these intentions during the council's ordinary meeting on Tuesday. Kanelombe emphasized ongoing discussions with the mining sector to boost local employment and support community development initiatives. The council has engaged with several mining companies, including Langer Heinrich Uranium and the newly constructed Hope and Gorob Mining, located southeast of Walvis Bay.Kanelombe stated that these engagements focus on enhancing opportunities for local employment, while also urging mining companies to invest in poverty alleviation and social development programs for neighboring communities. He proposed collaborating with the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy to ensure future mining licenses allocate minority shares to the regional council.He highlighted the necessity of these shares to invest in the region's development, including potential projects like the ERC Office Park. Additionally, Kanelombe discussed advancements in education and skills development, noting Langer Heinrich Uranium's pledge of N.dollars 2 million towards establishing the first Erongo Technical and Vocational Education and Training Centre in Omaruru Constituency. This institution aims to reduce youth unemployment and address skills shortages locally and nationally.In efforts to bolster tourism and economic development, stakeholders recently convened in Uis to enhance coordination and explore tourism opportunities that support community-based initiatives. Kanelombe also pointed out progress in water security efforts, following the relaunch of the Erongo Water Forum. This initiative seeks viable solutions to the region's water challenges and included a visit to the Orano Desalination Plant to evaluate its impact on economic development and community well-being.During the meeting, Kanelombe warned that local authorities failing to remit the required five per cent of rates and taxes to the regional council could face repercussions, such as the withholding of recommendation letters.