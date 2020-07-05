Man dies in accident outside Opuwo

A man died after a rollover accident outside of Opuwo at Ovinjange village on Saturday afternoon.

Giving details of the accident, Chief Inspector and Regional traffic Coordinator in the Kunene region, Moses Horaseb told Nampa that the deceased was driving with two other passengers when he lost control of a Mazda pick-up and overturned killing him at the scene.

Horaseb further added that the other two surviving passengers were rushed to Opuwo state hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

According to the Chief Inspector, the driver didn’t have a driver’s licence.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, said Horaseb.

Source: Namibia Press Agency